

​Juventus have won five of their last six opening Serie A fixtures (L1), keeping a clean sheet in four of these meetings.



Chievo manager Lorenzo D’Anna has won each of his three Serie A games in charge (the final three games of the 2017/18 campaign).



Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has won 13 of his last 15 top-flight games as a manager against Chievo (D2).



Juventus’ last seven league goals have come in the second half of games, while 10 of Chievo’s last 11 goals have come in the same period.



Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored in each of his last 10 league appearances for Real Madrid, netting 18 goals in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his Juventus debut today at Verona’s Bentegodi stadium. The Old Lady spent € 112 million to sign CR7 in the summer transfer window and today the Portuguese star starts from the 1minute with Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa.During his spell at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored six goals on his league debut of the season, only two of which in the last six seasons on his first La Liga appearance (one in 2014/15 and one in 2016/17).