Chiellini: ‘Ronaldo is like Bolt and Federer, Lloris right about World Cup’

13 February at 13:40
Juventus star defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke to La Stampa about this season and his career: “Replacing Buffon is nothing easy”, he said replying to a question about his “new” captain role. “Ronaldo? I am curious and being a good observer, I try to learn. You become a leader and playing close to Ronaldo is definitely interesting. He is an example. He is like Federer and Bolt: you need to know the habits of people who can go the extra mile. Not to imitate them but just to have a wider point of view”.

WORLD CUP – “Lloris is right. After that France won the World Cup he said that he was struggling to find the right motivations. It’s true. I experienced it with my Juventus team-mates who won the World Cup in 2006, they were dazed. But with a club is different, a club is not the national team. And Juventus are different from any other club. It’s a relief when you win something”.
 

