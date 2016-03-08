Chiesa and Fiorentina reach breaking point; Inter and Juve ready to attack

However, the young star wasn't even in the starting eleven, despite his importance for the team. In the post-match press conference, manager Vincenzo Montella blamed it on his 'physical and mental' condition, hinting that the exit rumours have affected him negatively.

Fiorentina's sporting director Daniele Prade, on the other hand, made it clear that the exclusion was due to Chiesa's physical condition, and nothing else. Still, it's quite clear that the winger wants to move on in the summer to a bigger club, where he can grow as a player.

As learned by Calciomercato.com , Chiesa is well aware that the likes of Inter, Juventus and even PSG are ready to spend big to bring him in after the season. Furthermore, Fiorentina's insistence on the renewal hasn't exactly made him more peaceful.





For more news, visit our homepage. A direct meeting is expected between the parties during the Christmas break. However, the feeling is that Chiesa has already made up his mind, ready to start an adventure elsewhere.

The case of Federico Chiesa has had some interesting developments in the last few days. His Fiorentina lost against Hellas Verona earlier today, falling further down the standings after looked like a very promising start to the season.