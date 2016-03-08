Chiesa still on Juve's radar: three possible counterparts they could offer

Rolando Mandragora, now at Udinese, is ready to return to the Bianconeri and will become a valuable counterpart. As Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ) continues, Cristian Romero is another player that will return in the summer, following a loan spell at Genoa.

Both of these are players that would interest Fiorentina. Finally, the latter are also looking for reinforcement on the left-hand side, for which Juventus could offer them Luca Pellegrini who will return from Cagliari. Three possible counterparts, in other words, that could lower the cash side.

The leaders of Fiorentina expect a big offer, around €70m, but hardly anyone will be able to put this on the table due to the Coronavirus effect. For this reason, Juve are studying other ways to get La Viola's attention and eventually an agreement.