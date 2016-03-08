Chiesa still on Juve's radar: three possible counterparts they could offer
27 April at 13:00Juventus, just like Inter, remain tempted by the idea of signing Federico Chiesa. Before the arrival of Rocco Commisso at Fiorentina, the Bianconeri had an agreement in principle for the winger, which then was stopped by the American.
The leaders of Fiorentina expect a big offer, around €70m, but hardly anyone will be able to put this on the table due to the Coronavirus effect. For this reason, Juve are studying other ways to get La Viola's attention and eventually an agreement.
Rolando Mandragora, now at Udinese, is ready to return to the Bianconeri and will become a valuable counterpart. As Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) continues, Cristian Romero is another player that will return in the summer, following a loan spell at Genoa.
Both of these are players that would interest Fiorentina. Finally, the latter are also looking for reinforcement on the left-hand side, for which Juventus could offer them Luca Pellegrini who will return from Cagliari. Three possible counterparts, in other words, that could lower the cash side.
Go to comments