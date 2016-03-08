Chinese clubs refuse to go away from the tempted Napoli skipper
27 January at 10:10Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is still reportedly said to be on the radar of Chinese clubs who are refusing to go away, with the partenopei waiting on the player's decision about his future.
Hamsik was close to leaving Napoli last summer itself as there was firm interest from Guangzhou Evergrande to get him to China. But the Slovakian stayed and is playing a key role for Napoli, with Jorginho having left for Chelsea with former boss Maurizio Sarri last summer.
Corriere dello Sport state that Chinese clubs are still after Hamsik, who is still tempted by a move to the Asian country.
The paper also reports of a possible offer from a Chinese club in the coming days and it will test both Napoli and Hamsik's resolve to keep the player at the Stadio San Paolo.
The transfer market in China closes on the 28th of February and they will have an advantage in that part. Napoli have asked Hamsik for guarantees about whether he will stay or will he prefer leaving since the European market closes at the end of January.
Napoli are eyeing Villarreal's Pablo Fornals as a possible replacement, if Hamsik does prefer leaving.
