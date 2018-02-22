City join Real and Barca in race for €60 million Juve star
30 May at 14:50Reports from Tuttosport say that Manchester City have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign Juventus star Miralem Pjanic.
The Bosnian Pjanic has been one of Juventus' most important players since he arrived from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 32 million euros. Since then, the former Lyon man has impressed, having appeared 31 times in the Serie A, scoring five times and assisting eight times.
Tuttosport understand that Man City have joined the race to sign Pjanic, who is already a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid.
It was reported around last year that Pjanic was in talks with Juventus to extend his contract at Turin, but he is yet to do so.
He is valued at 60 million euros by the Old Lady and his current deal at the club runs out in the summer of 2021.
