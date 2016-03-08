Claudio Marchisio: Important that Juventus continues to win
22 August at 15:30
Claudio Marchisio has decided to end his time with Juventus when he announced his decision to leave the Old Lady earlier in the month of August.
The midfielder says there were very large emotions when asked about his feelings after he greeted everyone and said he shares a special relationship with two of his former teammates, Chiellini and Barzagli. He also said that it is important that Juventus continues to win.
"What do I feel? Very large emotions, definitely. I greeted everyone. Chiellini and Barzagli? With them there is a different relationship, but the 'important is that Juventus continue its own way and that it wins,” Claudio Marchisio spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport.
The Italian professional footballer is now without a club and said that he will take a decision.
He said, “I do not know yet, I will inform you, but we are definitely here in Turin for the last few days. Me and my family will choose the place that will be the best destination for us, and soon I will go to the field to greet my friends for the last time and then I will decide my destination.”
