It sounds like Benjamin Pavard will be staying at Stuttgart for another season, confirming a Calciomercato exclusive from last week.

The French World Cup star is wanted by both Bayern Munich and Tottenham, with the Lilywhites reported by TeamTalk to have made a massive €44 million offer for the full-back.

The right-back went from being another full-back in the German second division to a World Cup winner with his country in just two years, and is now a star.

Speaking to Bild, however, the Bundesliga side’s sporting director Michael Reschkle had this to say: “We’re confident that Benji will play another season with us. And at the moment we’ve not received any requests for him.”

Calciomercato readers will have noticed that our sources had told us that Pavard didn’t want to leave anyway, and that he was valued at a massive €50m anyway, with Spurs upping their bid to €49m eventually.