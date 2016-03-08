Commisso: 'Montella leaving is fake news, Chiesa is central to the project'
03 September at 14:20New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has revealed that reports about Vincenzo Montella leaving is fake news and that Federico Chiesa is central to the project.
The La Viola had been very active in the summer transfer window which slammed shut yesterday. They signed three players on deadline day- one was Pedro, one was Bobby Duncan and they also signed Rachid Ghezzal on loan from Leicester City.
In an interview that Rocco gave at the end of the market press conference, he said: " The one about Montella yesterday is really fake news, I don't understand how it's possible.
"Montella stays with us, our work has just begun. I hope that thanks to the work of Pradè and Barone things will always go better, but of course I can't do everything in one day. We closed with the Della Valle in June, as quickly as possible, because otherwise, we would have found ourselves in very complicated situations, both for the rose and for the market.
"I am very happy that everyone in Florence appreciates what we are doing, makes me understand that we are working well. I am satisfied to see the work of all those who work in society. I have been very well received by everyone since I arrived, I want to bring Fiorentina higher than the recent past.
On Federico Chiesa and the fact that they managed to keep him, Rocco said: "The good news is that we kept the promise to keep Chiesa. I want to build the team around him. As for Federico, I have long-term projects, even though I had only talked about one year. We are looking at what plots we can buy to build a sports center, which for us is a priority. We have big plans for the stadium too, I'd like to build something new, but I don't know if it will be possible."
