Commisso revolutionizes Fiorentina: Meeting for Petagna
29 December at 22:00After changing coaches, Fiorentina is ready to launch a tactical revolution too, with the January market approaching . Just today there was a long market summit with all the purple executives gathered together with Beppe Iachini. The goal? To plan future moves.
According to what has been learned from calcioomercato.com , the first news that has leaked today is the firm will look to reinforce the squad, also spending the treasure left in the purple boxes in June, which is around 30 million.
Sports director Daniele Pradè and associates want to invest to strengthen all departments of the squad, with some focus on the attack in the striker section.
In the last few hours, a name that has gone up the list of goals is that of Andrea Petagna , an alternative to the former AC Milan player Cutrone and the center forward of the Rossoneri Piatek.
During today's meeting, Giuseppe Riso, the SPAL attacker's attorney, was also present , with whom a negotiation was entered into.
Anthony Privetera
