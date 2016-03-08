Confirmed: Ajax’s huge price-tag on Juve, Barça and Spurs target
13 June at 15:50Ajax have two jewels Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt in their team and the two players are wanted players for the Spanish league champions Barcelona.
The Dutch club will not want to allow Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt leave Ajax in the summer transfer window. But they know the interest of Barcelona as they want to sign him the two players to strengthen the team for the next season.
Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt are not short of options from top clubs all across the continent. As per the information gathered by the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Ajax have valued their midfielder Frenkie de Jong at 50 million euros.
The defender, Matthijs de Ligt is also wanted by Serie A league winners Juventus, English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Calciomercato.com revealed Mino Raiola's involvement in helping Juventus sign the defender.
Ajax value Matthijs de Ligt at 60 million euros in the summer transfer window, making it 110 million euros for the two players.
