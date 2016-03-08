Conte doesn’t want Icardi but Inter and Roma haven't reached agreement for Dzeko
03 June at 12:45Edin Dzeko’s proposed move to Inter from AS Roma is edging closer as the Nerazzurri have already agreed terms with the player.
It is believed that the Bosnia and Herzegovina striker have a two-year contract with Inter with an option to extend it to the third and will cost the club fee in the region of €20 million, however it is expected to take some time before both Roma and the Beneamata will find common ground to conclude the deal.
One factor which can help Inter in concluding Dzeko’s deal sooner than later will be a decision regarding the future of star striker Mauro Icardi.
The Argentina international is not in the club plans from the next season and the Nerazzurri want him to find any other suitors before the start of the next campaign.
It is expected that new manager Antonio Conte will broke the news to the 26-year-old in a one-on-one meeting in the coming days where the former Chelsea coach will make it clear to the star forward that he is not expected to play any further part in the team’s progress.
