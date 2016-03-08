Conte expects ‘beautiful game’ against Juventus
05 October at 16:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is expecting a ‘beautiful game’ against league rivals Juventus.
Both teams, who are placed on the first and second position on the league table, will go head-to-head on Saturday in a mouth-watering contest.
Conte, while talking to the media on the eve of the match, expressed what he is anticipating from the clash of the top-two at San Siro on Saturday.
“It will be a beautiful game that many will want to watch,” said Conte. “For me, it will be a match between two teams who are at the top of the leaderboard and who have done better than the others at the moment.”
Inter will be playing their seventh match in the space of 22 days, and the former Chelsea manager believes his team can still play at their maximum level because it is the start of the campaign.
“We will be playing our seventh match in last 20 odd days, so it won’t be easy,” he said. “But it is the beginning of the season so we are in a much better shape and I believe my players can give their all against Juve.”
Talking about the rivals, Conte went on to praise the Turin-based outfit’s philosophy and ambition over the last decade and expressed his opinion that the Milan-based club is still some distance away from the defending champions.
"Juve already had their ideas and philosophy which is why there is a gap between them and the rest of the teams in the country,” said Conte. “It is because for eight years, they have always had the same motivation, same idea about having success which is why they won so many titles. On the other hand, we are just at the beginning of a new chapter.”
Conte also refused to give any assurances whether striker Romelu Lukaku will play on Saturday by saying: "He will only play only if he will pass the fitness test.”
