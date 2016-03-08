Conte feels Lazio is the 'most complicated match of the season'
24 September at 16:35Inter boss Antonio Conte has hailed the Lazio game as the most complicated game of the season so far for the nerazzurri.
Inter have started the season on a very impressive note. They are the only team to have won all their Serie A games. They've beaten Lecce, Cagliari, Udinese and emerged victorious in the Derby della Madonnina this past weekend, beating Milan 2-0.
Ahead of their game against Lazio, Conte was asked in the pre-game press conference about the clash.
He said: "One of the most complicated obstacles since the beginning of the season. I consider Inzaghi a very good coach, even underestimated. Lazio kept the strong pieces in the team, bearing witness to their great project. It will take everyone's push."
On whether Juventus can be a distraction, the Italian said: "We have to play match after match, we have to focus on today which is certain. The match against Lazio will be difficult, in recent years they have always played a leading role, reflecting the good work of Lotito, Tare and Inzaghi. If we enter the field with the head to the praise of the derby it means that we have not understood anything of what awaits us. We have to reset everything."
While Lazio aren't unbeaten this season, they find themselves in fifth position so far. They did lose to SPAL in the league and were held to a 1-1 draw by Roma. But they beat Parma last weekend, beating Sampdoria on the first day of the season.
