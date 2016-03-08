Conte insists on Lukaku move and reiterates that Nainggolan is out of Inter project
19 July at 15:45Antonio Conte spoke at his press conference ahead of the Inter Milan's first matchup in the International Champions Cup against Manchester United, also reflecting on the transfer market.
"Lukaku? He is a Manchester United player. I have known him very well since I was a Chelsea coach. You know very well that he is a player that I like and that would be important for us and would make us take a leap forward. Today, however, he is a United player and this is the reality," he said.
"Tomorrow's match? It will be important. At this level, it is difficult to consider it a friendly match and it will be the same for them too. Our pre-season is going well, I hope to see improvements in my team.
"Perisic? He is a player who has specific characteristics and I want to understand if he can play in the position I have in mind. We have time to evaluate him and see if he can do what I want from him. Icardi? His situation is clear. He is not a part of the project. Nainggolan is also outside the project.
"The transfer market? We need to streamline and create a group. With the club we have the same vision in and out, I am confident, even though I expected that we'd be further at this point," Conte concluded.
