Conte reveals what convinced him to join Inter and insists his Juve past 'doesn't count'

06 June at 09:15
Antonio Conte spoke in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. The new Inter Milan coach spoke about the objectives in his first season with the Nerazzurri and about his past with Juventus as a player and coach.

"I'm here to work, a lot. It is a need that I have in my DNA. The choice to go to Inter? The presence of Marotta helped a lot because it was the confirmation of very serious intentions. For 8 seasons we have not fought for the title. Here they want to change things and Zhang's determination struck me," he said.

"I know there are expectations about me given the results obtained and the speed with which they came. I can accept that at the beginning there is little chance of winning but there must be a chance. We can do it, we have no limits.

"Is my past at Juventus an obstacle? It is normal to work for different clubs on the bench. I look forward to bringing Inter back to where it belongs. The fans expect a lot and it's good that they do," Conte concluded.

