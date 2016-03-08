Conte reveals why he refused Real Madrid and refuses to rule out Serie A future

12 November at 14:05
Among the participates of 2018 Golden Bench award ceremony was also former Juventus and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who spoke to the press about his future.

"If I see myself on some important bench in the future? Right now I see myself at home, watching some games and following some of my colleagues. Future in Italy? never say never. I am Italian, I feel good here and I like to work, without, of course, excluding foreign countries," he said.

"Champions League favourites? There are 4-5 teams. Among them is also Juventus. It has a management that has given itself a very important structure, has acquired great champions and competitors in Italy have to make a move. What if I had Ronaldo? I do not want to think about this. I am very proud of the player I led at Juve.

"Ral Madrid? For the type of coach I am, I preferred and prefer to wait for June to find a new job. Then maybe in 2-3 months, I will want to train and deny what I'm saying now," Conte concluded.
 

