Conte's brother: 'Real Madrid a great club, but there is still no contact'
25 October at 11:55Real Madrid are going through a negative period and the team's win against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday in the Champions League calmed the situation down a little bit.
However, the club management are continuing to asses the position of Julen Lopetegui on the bench and he will be under consideration at least until Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona, with a loss potentially having devastating effects.
Antonio Conte is among the favourites to replace the former Spain manager, despite currently being in the centre of a legal dispute with the team he last coached - Chelsea. Meanwhile, the brother and assistant of the former Juventus manager spoke to Cadena Ser about the rumours of a move to Real Madrid.
"Antonio is currently on vacation and has not received any phone call from Real Madrid. We can certainly say that it is a great club, but for now there have been no contacts," he said.
