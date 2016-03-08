Conte: 'Sanchez and Godin are in the squad, stance on Icardi in unchanged'
31 August at 18:45Inter boss Antonio Conte has revealed that Diego Godin and Alexis Sanchez will be part of the club's squad that will take on Cagliari tomorrow.
Inter picked up an impressive 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday to start their Serie A campaign in the perfect way. While Romelu Lukaku scored, his former Man United teammate Alexis Sanchez has now joined him on a loan deal from the Red Devils.
In the pre-game press conference, Conte was talking about Sanchez and said: " I hope I can answer this question on Monday. He is good at scoring and assisting, he does not come from two great seasons but arrives with great enthusiasm and desire to do. He will come to Cagliari with us."
On Diego Godin and Stefan de Vrij, he said: "He started working with us again and will be on the bench. While on de Vrij we still have to see."
When asked about Mauro Icardi, Conte said: "Everything has been done in the most correct way possible. I would like to stay focused on the protagonists of this season but I see that the protagonists continue to be others and not who instead this season must play it."
