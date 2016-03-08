Conte sends clear signal to Inter: he wants Barella

04 June at 10:30
Antonio Conte wants Nicolò Barella at all costs. In fact, the new Inter manager has sent a clear signal to the management about the player, who has been wanted by the manager for many years now.

Therefore, Barella's name emerged very quickly during the transfer market meetings between Conte and the Nerazzurri. Cagliari president Giulini expect to receive around €50m for the youngster, at least that will be the starting price, and Inter have now been warned.

As a result of this, new direct contacts between Inter and Cagliari in Milan are expected during the week. After the Sardinians had rejected several technical counterparts, the new name is Alessandro Bastoni, the Inter defender who spent last season on loan at Parma.

In fact, Inter plan to play this card to get to Barella and satisfy Conte, but he wouldn't want to lose the "control" of the defender, who has important potential. 

