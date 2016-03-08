Conte urges fans to support Inter players after stalemate against Roma
07 December at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte has urged the fans to support his players after a stalemate against AS Roma.
The Milan-based club missed an opportunity to go four points clear at the top as they were held for a 0-0 draw against the Rome-based club on Friday while playing at home.
During the match, home team’s fans booed the local players on numerous occasions, mostly after a miss-directed pass.
Following the conclusion of the match, Conte, while talking to Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, has urged the local fans to support the players and believes his players did not deserve that treatment from the local crowd.
"The public must support us and help us, we must all do by virtue,” he said. “On some wrong stops today there were boos and it's not good, it doesn't help the boys nor Inter, I need everyone. The fan must understand this. They have to support us.”
Talking about the game, the former Chelsea manager believed his team had opportunities to seal the match and urged his players to be more clinical in front of the goal.
“I don't think we risked a great team like Roma,” he said. Great credit goes to the boys, they are games where you have to score goals, we have had chances. There have also been mistakes, but we had the chance to score, we had to be clinical in front of goal and we would have brought home the three points.”
Inter will now prepare for their must-win match against Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League which is going to be played on Tuesday.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments