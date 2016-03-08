Coppa Italia, AC Milan-Lazio live: confirmed line-ups

AC Milan and Lazio will be battling out for a place in the Coppa Italia final tonight as the Rossoneri and the Biancocelesti meet at the San Siro for the return tie of the semi-final of the national cup.



There have been issues through the whole day with many Lazio fans who showed a banner in support of Benito Mussolini and sung racist chants against Tiemoue Bakayoko.



Follow today's match live on Calciomercato.com, hoping that football will be the main protagonist of tonight at the San Siro.



