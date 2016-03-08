Coronavirus emergency in Serie A: March 9 new hypothesis for Juve-Inter; the latest

What was supposed to a weekend of great football - and partly, thanks to Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta and Roma it was - has turned into a two-day war of words, discussions and more, with the postponement of Juventus-Inter Milan and five other Serie A games due to the Coronavirus emergency in Italy at the centre of controversy.



The new government decree is clear: doors closed in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in the provinces of Savona and Pesaro Urbino, until Sunday, March 8th.



Hence, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), there is the hypothesis of playing the matches that would otherwise be without the public on Monday, March 9th. The first 'valid' day to be able to bring the fans back to the stadium, given that there are no more emergency decrees.



All the other league rounds would, therefore, slide forward, adding a midweek 'shift' on Wednesday, May 13th, the first and only free week in which to play without the risk of Italian clubs being engaged in the Champions League or the Europa League.



However, it is impossible to delay the end of the league due to the 2020 Euros: from May 25, the coaches want to have their players available and the conclusion of Serie A is scheduled for the 24th.



Thus, the scenario that is progressing and which will be submitted for the approval of the Lega assembly called for Wednesday is, therefore, to have the six postponed games played between Saturday and Monday.



This development would leave only Inter-Sampdoria Atalanta-Sassuolo pending, which might have to be decided only after the faith of either side in the European cups is sealed. Meanwhile, this week the Coppa Italia should officially take place, with restrictions in the stands, as per the decree.