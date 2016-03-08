Coronavirus, FIGC president confirms games to be played behind closed doors

At a press conference earlier today ( via Calciomercato.com ), FIGC president Gravina also confirmed that the intention is to play the upcoming round behind closed doors. In other words, the big clash between Juve and Inter will be without fans.

Following the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, Italy are taking no chances in their pursuit to limit the spread of the virus. Just this past weekend, four games in Serie A were postponed to avoid big crowds gathering at the stadiums.

"For Inter-Ludogorets, the request to play behind closed doors has received positive feedback. Also for Serie A, we have expected and requested to be able to play games behind closed doors. This evening, a final answer will arrive," he stated.

In recent days, several possibilities have been studied to carry on with the season schedule, which is already tight as it is. Postponing the games would make it very difficult for some teams to catch up before the season's end.

Therefore, the solution to play behind closed doors ended up being the most reasonable one. However, it does have major effects on various parties, such as lack of ticket revenue and much more.