Costa defends Griezmann following Barcelona transfer
10 September at 17:40Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid veteran striker Diego Costa has defended former club teammate Antoine Griezmann following his summer move to league rivals FC Barcelona.
The French international has received criticism from some quarters in the capital where he has been called ‘ungrateful’ as well after completing the move.
However, Costa, while talking to a Youtube channel Qué Partidazo!, defended Griezmann for deciding to leave the capital for the Catalonia-based club.
"I didn't try to convince him to stay,” said Costa. “In 2014, I won the championship and I decided to go to Chelsea to live a new experience. He has won the World Cup and felt it was the right time to change. Wanting to go to another team doesn't make you ungrateful. He is just following his dream to play with Messi and Suarez.”
