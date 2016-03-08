Costacurta: 'Nedved will not replace Marotta'
01 October at 23:45Former Juventus defender Alessandro Costacurta believes that Pavel Nedved should not take over as the club's CEO, following the departure of Beppe Marotta.
The Old Lady cruised to a 3-1 win against Napoli at the weekend, but Marotta's announcement of him stepping down as the Juve CEO came as a shock to many. While he denied reports linking him with a post at FIGC, reports have linked him with a move to Napoli.
Former Juve defender Costacurta was recently talking to Sky Sports and he talked about how Nedved would not replace Marotta as the club's CEO.
He said: "In some types of clubs it's normal. Juve's European status is high despite not winning the Champions League in recent years.
"I think Juventus wants to take a direction like that of Milan, or have a CEO who has some experience. Now to internationalize all the companies at some point it takes no longer a CEO who we were used some time ago.
"Nedved? It would surprise me if he went in at Marotta's position. He has grown but he would be able to act as CEO of a company that wants to exceed 500 million turnover ? "
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
