Tuttosport point out that the Senegalese defender - who is also liked by Chelsea - doesn’t have a release clause in his deal, and earns only

2 million a year at Napoli.

The Bianconeri are looking for future stars to replace the ageing Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, and could do with Koulibaly, one of the star defenders around.

His agent Bruno Satin put the scare in Napoli fans last night,

"It is still too soon. ​It is a World cup year so we have to wait and see. We also have to see what happens with coach Sarri. Koulibaly to Juventus? Why not, he is at a very high level of play and can play for any big European team. As I already said, it's still too early to talk about the transfer market...".

The defender is seen as being the next big capture from Napoli, who sold striker Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus in 2016.

remaining coy about a potential move away, saying that the 26-year-old “could play for any big club.”