Crespo advises Inter to follow examples set by Juventus and AC Milan
12 May at 15:10During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hernán Crespo gave Inter a word of advice on how they can become a major force in Italian and European football again. Here is what the Argentine, who also played for AC Milan, had to say on the matter:
“The current winning cycle Juventus are enjoying stems from the fact that they have a solid group of Italian players such as Buffon, Barzagli, Chiellini, while Bonucci was also part of their success for many years. Other than Buffon, the others were not the best in their respective roles but they had other qualities which made them so successful.
“Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan side, which I was part of for a year, was also largely made up of Italians who knew how to win. I think of Maldini, Pirlo, Gattuso, Ambrosini and Nesta. They made other players understand what needed to be done and how they had to behave. That is the secret of success.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
