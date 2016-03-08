Crespo praises Lautaro: 'He is a potential champion'
24 March at 15:35Former Inter Milan and AC Milan striker Hernan Crespo has praised the Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez, saying that he is a potential champion of the future.
Crespo was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about his young compatriot and he said: "Lautaro is great. Young, perhaps still immature, but very talented. He does impressive things and, above all, he knows how to always find himself in the right place at the right time.
"He has already learned about the defenses of Italian teams, he does not let himself be intimidated, he plays with courage and personality. And keep in mind that he started to be the owner in a difficult period for Inter, with all the controversy over the Icardi case and what followed. "
He continued: " In my opinion he is the present of Inter. My friend Juan Sebastian Veron spoke very well of him, he is someone who is a footballer and he rarely has wrong judgment. Again Seba was right: Lautaro is a potential champion."
