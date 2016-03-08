Cristante: ‘I always wanted to join Roma’
08 June at 13:52Bryan Cristante talked to Roma’s official website after the announcement of his move to the club (read the details of the deal): “I am very pleased, because coming to Roma was always my aim. There was a strong willingness, both on my part and from the club, to find an agreement, and we managed to do that very quickly. I am confident that I will be able to do my best and make a big contribution to this club.”
The club’s sporting director Monchi added: “With the signing of Bryan, Roma have acquired one of the most promising central midfielders in Italian football. In the future we hope he will become one of the pillars of Roma and the national team.”
Go to comments