Bryan Cristante talked to Roma’s official website after the announcement of his move to the club (read the details of the deal): “I am very pleased, because coming to Roma was always my aim.. I am confident that I will be able to do my best and make a big contribution to this club.”The club’s sporting director Monchi added: “With the signing of Bryan, Roma have acquired one of the most promising central midfielders in Italian football. In the future we hope he will become one of the pillars of Roma and the national team.”