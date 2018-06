Roma have announced the signing of Bryan. The Italian midfielder, a product of AC Milan academy, underwent medical with the giallorossi yesterday. Roma have released the details of the agreement with Atalanta:The 23-year-old, an Italy international, joins the Giallorossi on an initial loan deal from Serie A side Atalanta – with an obligation to make the signing permanent once certain conditions are met.​Cristante joins on an initial loan deal that will run from 1 July 2018 until 30 June 2019, for a fee of €5 million.As part of the agreement, the Giallorossi have an obligation to complete the permanent signing of the player for an additional €15m – upon the completion of various sporting targets.The overall agreement also includes a number of performance-related bonuses, based on the achievements of both AS Roma and the player, worth up to a maximum of €10m.​Cristante has reached an agreement with the Giallorossi on a contract that will run until 30 June 2023.