Official: Roma sign Cristante, details and figures
08 June at 13:41Roma have announced the signing of Bryan Cristante from Atalanta. The Italian midfielder, a product of AC Milan academy, underwent medical with the giallorossi yesterday.
Roma have released the details of the agreement with Atalanta:
The 23-year-old, an Italy international, joins the Giallorossi on an initial loan deal from Serie A side Atalanta – with an obligation to make the signing permanent once certain conditions are met.
Cristante joins on an initial loan deal that will run from 1 July 2018 until 30 June 2019, for a fee of €5 million.
As part of the agreement, the Giallorossi have an obligation to complete the permanent signing of the player for an additional €15m – upon the completion of various sporting targets.
The overall agreement also includes a number of performance-related bonuses, based on the achievements of both AS Roma and the player, worth up to a maximum of €10m.
Cristante has reached an agreement with the Giallorossi on a contract that will run until 30 June 2023.
Welcome to #ASRoma, Bryan Cristante!— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 8, 2018
Details https://t.co/hQcp5pX5n6 pic.twitter.com/IpSaGl1REy
Go to comments