Cristiano Ronaldo escaped assault of pitch invader after scoring against Ajax
10 April at 22:14Cristiano Ronaldo escaped the assault of a pitch invader at the Cruijff Arena after scoring the opener against Ajax, Rai Sport reports. The Portuguese ace deflected a fine cross of Joao Cancelo giving Juve the lead seconds before the half time whistle. Ronaldo ran close the corner for his usual celebration and while Ajax fans threw him some plastic glasses from the stands, a pitch invader tried to come close to the former Real Madrid star. The steward of the Cruijff Arena managed to stop the pitch invader before he could come into contact with Ronaldo. Follow Ajax-Juventus LIVE here.
