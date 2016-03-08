Cristiano Ronaldo: more goals than games in 2018

03 November at 12:15
Cristiano Ronaldo has 36 goals in 35 appearances with his clubs in 2018. The Portuguese star swapped Real Madrid with Juventus last summer and combining his spells in Italy and Spain the tally of his goals is superior to the games he played.

CR7 will start tonight's Serie A clash against Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium before meeting Manchester United again in Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé, Leo Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luka Modric are Ronaldo's main contenders for the Ballon d'Or and Calciomercato.com has analyzed their performances in 2018. 

