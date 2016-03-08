Cristiano Ronaldo risks Champions League ban

cristiano ronaldo, juve, gestaccio, urlo, 2018/19
14 March at 09:15
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo risks to be suspended for the next Champions League game because of his 'cojones' celebration (WATCH HERE) against Atletico Madrid, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. CR7 imitated Diego Simeone who had celebrated in the same way in the first match between Atletico and Juve at the Wanda Metropolitano. 

According to the Italian paper, Uefa will open an investigation on Ronaldo's celebration. Although he is likely to only receive a fine (the same punishment of Simeone), if it will be proved that the gesture of Cristiano was directed to Atletico Madrid fans, the Portuguese striker could be banned for the next Champions League game.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.