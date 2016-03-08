Cristiano Ronaldo risks Champions League ban
14 March at 09:15Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo risks to be suspended for the next Champions League game because of his 'cojones' celebration (WATCH HERE) against Atletico Madrid, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. CR7 imitated Diego Simeone who had celebrated in the same way in the first match between Atletico and Juve at the Wanda Metropolitano.
According to the Italian paper, Uefa will open an investigation on Ronaldo's celebration. Although he is likely to only receive a fine (the same punishment of Simeone), if it will be proved that the gesture of Cristiano was directed to Atletico Madrid fans, the Portuguese striker could be banned for the next Champions League game.
