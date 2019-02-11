Cristiano Ronaldo's mum travels to Turin after revealing breast cancer

11 February at 21:45
Dolores Aveiro, the mum of Cristiano Ronaldo, spent Monday afternoon in Turin with his son. Mrs. Aveiro posted a picture together with his son on Instagram. She also added four simple hashtags, including 'orgulho', 'pride' in English.

CR7's mum has recently revealed to be 'fighting for her life' as she's been diagnosed with breast cancer. 

Today, however, both her and CR7 tried not to think about the tough challenges of life and seemed to be happy in Turin.

Ronaldo's mum has already beaten cancer in 2007 and we all hope she will recover also this time, best wishes from all the staff at Calciomercato.com!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meu #turin #filho #orgulho #cr7 #italia

Un post condiviso da Maria Dolores (@doloresaveiroofficial) in data:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.