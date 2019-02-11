Cristiano Ronaldo's mum travels to Turin after revealing breast cancer
11 February at 21:45Dolores Aveiro, the mum of Cristiano Ronaldo, spent Monday afternoon in Turin with his son. Mrs. Aveiro posted a picture together with his son on Instagram. She also added four simple hashtags, including 'orgulho', 'pride' in English.
CR7's mum has recently revealed to be 'fighting for her life' as she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Today, however, both her and CR7 tried not to think about the tough challenges of life and seemed to be happy in Turin.
Ronaldo's mum has already beaten cancer in 2007 and we all hope she will recover also this time, best wishes from all the staff at Calciomercato.com!
