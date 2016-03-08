Cristiano Ronaldo: 'The world watches Juventus because its the best team'
03 February at 09:35Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the world watches Juventus because it is the best in Italy.
Ronaldo joined Juve from Real Madrid this past summer in what was one of the game's most historic transfers in history. Since arriving, he has impressed and his two goals against Parma yesterday took his tally to 17 goals in the season in the Serie A.
Following the dramatic 3-3 draw yesterday though, Juve were left to rue bad defending towards the end of the game. And , Ronaldo was asked about how the game panned out in an interview with DAZN.
He said: "This is football, I'm happy for the goals but not for the draw, Parma waited for our mistakes , in the final we lowered a bit and Parma took advantage of our I repeat, this is football, unfortunately.
"The fault of the workloads, I do not think that's it, it was just our tactical mistakes, football is like that, everybody looks at Juventus because it's the best team, we have to be calm .If we are worried? No worries, we trust the team, the coach and the staff. They all work very well and we are all calm, it will be a great year for Juventus."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments