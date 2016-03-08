Cristiano Ronaldo to be included in Juve squad to face Ajax
08 April at 17:00Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible to play against Ajax on Wednesday night. The Portuguese star trained alongside the rest of the team today for the entire session and he is expected to leave for Amsterdam tomorrow night.
According to Il Corriere della Sera, Ronaldo will start from the bench with Allegri who could decide to use him as a sub if the game of the Cruijff Arena doesn't go well. As per Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo will start for the Old Lady with the possibility to be replaced during the game to avoid a possible relapse.
The Old Lady, however, is likely to do without former Liverpool star Emre Can in Amsterdam. The Germany midfielder picked up an ankle injury against AC Milan on Saturday night and today's medical tests have not highlighted an improvement of his physical conditions. Juve are likely to travel to Amsterdam without the German star.
Go to comments