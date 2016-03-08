Croatia confirm Milan striker Nikola Kalinic returns home
18 June at 17:36Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has been sent back home, Croatia have confirmed. He refused to come off the bench in his national side’s opening match against Nigeria.
“During the Nigeria match, Kalinic was warming-up and should have come in the second half,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed.
“However, he said he wasn’t ready to go on because he felt a back problem. He did the same thing against Brazil and England, saying he wasn’t ready, and for yesterday’s training session too.
“I accepted it calmly, because I need ready and healthy players who can help their teammates. He’s not like that, on three occasions he hasn't been ready, so I made this decision.”
