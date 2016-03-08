Croatian Man Utd target opens up about future
16 July at 13:45Manchester United target and Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic and opened up about his future in a recent interview.
Perisic found the back of the net for Croatia in last night's FIFA World Cup final with a thunderbolt to draw France level, but was at fault for giving away a penalty some minutes later.
After the 4-2 loss in the final, Perisic was interviewed and was asked about his future, amidst reports linking him with a move to Manchester United. He said: "I am like Cristiano Ronaldo?Thanks for the compliments. So far I have thought of Croatia. Now I will rest, I will return to focus on Inter."
"Good luck to the guys who have already started working. We hope to do good things this year because we play the Champions League."
