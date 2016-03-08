As reported by Corriere.it, the Russian team want at least €25m in order to let go of their starlet. The World Cup in Russia will certainly e an opportunity for the teams interested to observe the player' progress, although there's always the risk of the price rising.

Juventus and Arsenal are both monitoring the situation of Golovin, who scored seven goals for CSKA Moscow this past season, contributing to six.

At the age of 22, Golovin has made 19 appearances for Russia's first team, and is expected to be a key player for the hosts of World Cup 2018 this summer. Should he have a good tournament, then €25m could be a bargain.