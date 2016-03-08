Cuadrado comments on future: 'I want to stay at Juventus'

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has revealed that he wants to stay at the bianconeri and he is happy to to be in Turin.The Colombian has been heavily linked with a Juve exit this summer and Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua also made an offer to sign him this summer. While Cuadrado was happy to leave, Juve are still considering what to do with the former Chelsea man.Amidst all that, Cuadrado has given an interview to Il Mattino and has talked about his future at the club.He said: I feel happy at Juve, my family is happy and our thoughts are to stay in Turin. It is a fantastic city that made us feel welcome."

He also commented on James Rodriguez's potential move to Napoli. He said: "For James, Italy would be fantastic, every team would be very happy to have a player like him. We all know the great player he is, it would be a very good move for him because it would allow him to grow tactically."