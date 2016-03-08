‘Cutrone could play fullback’
16 October at 17:25Former AC Milan defender Stefano Nava spoke to RMC Sport on Tuesday to preview next weekend's derby clash.
Fans of the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri are anxiously waiting for the San Siro showdown and the former center-back made a surprising revelation about one of AC Milan’s most important players at the moment, Patrick Cutrone.
“I think he can play alongside Gonzalo Higuain but I don’t think they will start together on Sunday. Cutrone is a versatile striker, he has plenty of ambition and I think he wants to play so much that he would accept to play fullback if Gattuso asked him”, Nava said.
Cutrone has just signed a contract extension with AC Milan. His new deal is set to expire in 2023. The 20-year-old has three goals in six appearances in all competitions so far this season, one goal every 33 minutes.
Although Gonzalo Higuain is set to start against Inter on Sunday, Cutrone will be ready to give his AC Milan side an helping hand coming off the bench during the game, if needed. Unless Gattuso decides to follow Navas’ advice.
