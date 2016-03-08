Dalbert-Biraghi swap: last few details being sorted out
27 August at 15:50The swap deal involving Cristiano Biraghi and Dalbert is now nearing completing, with the last bits of the deal now being finalised as the transfer is very close.
Inter have been looking at signing a left-back to replace Kwadwao Asamoah and they feel that Dalbert hasn't hit the heights that he was expected to reach when he was signed from Nice two summers ago.
We understand that the deal is all but done- Biraghi is set to join Inter and Dalbert is very close to going to Fiorentina, despite interest from his former club Nice.
Both will be loan deals with no option to buy yet, with the final details now being sorted out in the last few minutes. The two clubs are now working to fix the last aspects related to the engagement of the Brazilian footballer.
To confirm Dalbert's move away from the nerazzurri, the left-back was ommitted from Inter's squad that took on Lecce yesterday. They picked up an impressive 4-0 win at the San Siro.
