Dani Olmo's father: 'He wants to leave Dinamo, Milan held talks..'
15 August at 16:35The father of the in-demand Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo has confirmed that the player wants to leave the club and has also revealed talks about the player with AC Milan.
In an exclusive interview that Dani's father gave to Calciomercato, he talked about his son's situation and said: "It is true, we met Milan when Leonardo was there. I do not know if his farewell, or the change in sports direction or the fact that they failed to reach an agreement with Dinamo has cooled the interest."
On the interest of other clubs in the player, he said: "Right now I don't know, Dani has a contract with Dinamo. The club knows our will to leave, we believe it's the right time. Not only for Dani's goals but also for Dinamo itself: they can make a good and interesting economic operation. Dani must have the chance to go to a world-class championship. There are many clubs that are interested but I can't name or list them out of respect."
When asked whether Milan were the only Italian club interested, he said: "We had two meetings in Italy, one with Milan and one with another big club. To reach an agreement, we need to find an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb."
