Daniele Orsato: Who is the referee taking charge of Manchester United vs PSG?

Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford this evening, as the UEFA Champions League returns. It promises to be a thrilling game which puts a strong, yet injury-laden, PSG against an in-form Manchester United, who have yet to lose a game with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge. The referee for tonight's game is Italian referee Daniele Orsato; an Italian ref who CalcioMercato.com are going to take a closer look at - to see more about the Italian and his track record.Orsato is 43-years-old, born in Montecchio Maggiore in Vicenza in Italy. Orsato has been a referee since 1993 but started off in the lower leagues of Italian football. Orsato primarily served as a Serie C referee from the early 21st century until the 2006/07 season; when he finally started serving as ref for Serie B clashes - and three Serie A games. In that season, Orsato oversaw the final day of the season as Inter Milan, who had won Serie A, defeated Torino.Throughout his career, Orsato has refereed for 23 UEFA Champions League matches - most notably quarter-final clashes last season and the season before; although no match meets the stature of tonight's fixture. In those 23 matches, Orsato has never awarded a straight red-card, so it could be controversial if he were to dish one out this evening. Orsato has, however, given two second yellow cards before in the Champions League, as well as 80 yellow cards and 6 penalty kicks.Orsato primarily serves as a referee in Serie A, where has looked on and judged 205 games, according to TransferMarkt. In Italy, Orsato is a lot more trigger happy: giving out over 5.0 average yellow cards per game, as opposed to his UCL record of just under 4 per game. He also has awarded 20 straight red cards in that time, in 10% of his domestic matches sending someone off without the need for two yellow cards.All eyes are on the Italian tonight as he is the 23rd man on the pitch for what promises to be an exciting match of football.Sam Wilson @snhw_