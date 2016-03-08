De Laurentiis gives Napoli transfer update: 'I have held talks for Lukaku..'

04 August at 15:55
Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed that he has tried to lure Romelu Lukaku into signing for the partenopei this summer.

Romelu Lukaku has already agreed personal terms with Juventus over a potential swap deal with Manchester United involving Paulo Dybala. The Argentine is yet to agree terms with United, despite the terms being agreed between the two clubs.

In an interview that De Laurentiis gave to reporters before Napoli's friendly against Marseille, he said: "I am a close friend of his agent, Pastorello, I like you very much. I called him and asked him if it was OK for Napoli and if he went to Juventus. We spoke in these terms. I, however, still propose to open the market the day after the end of the championship and to close it by July."


On Napoli's transfer updates, he said: "Beyond James, Lozano and Icardi, we evaluate other names. When I offered the blue figure, in the cube, for Pépé, we could not close because real football is housed in England . With Ancelotti's return, Conte and Sarri, we are stronger in Italy, but it takes time to get back big. Arsenal makes Napoli five times, it was allowed to offer him something extra."

