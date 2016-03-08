De Laurentiis, Mertens set for contract renewal talks
25 October at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis and veteran striker Dries Mertens are set to have contract renewal talks in the coming days, as per Corriere del Mezzogiorno cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and will be allowed to have negotiations with any other club in January if the contract extension is not agreed in time.
As per the latest development, De Laurentiis is willing to offer Mertens a two-year contract with an option to increase it for another year at the same salary of €4 million per season, which is €1 million short of what the former PSV striker was looking for.
The report stated that De Laurentiis believes that the offer is good enough for the striker who is already 32-year-old and it is now up to him to decide whether the proposal will be enough to keep him in Italy for few more years.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments