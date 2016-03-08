De Ligt calls Barcelona: 'Of course, I want to play with De Jong'
21 May at 13:15Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has hinted at a possible move to Barcelona, saying that he would want to play with Dutch national team and Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong.
The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with reports also linking Manchester United and Juventus with a move for the Champions League semi-finalist.
Recently, in an interview with Spanish outlet Sport, De Ligt was asked about whether he would want to play alongside De Jong, who is joining Barca in the summer.
He said: " If I would like to play with de Jong? Of course I would like it! He is a great player and I would be happy to play on his own team , but now I don't know what will happen."
The 19-year-old is one of the best young stars in football today. He appeared 33 times in the Eredivisie this season for Ajax, scoring three goals and assisting once from the defense.
