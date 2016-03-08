De Ligt: 'I could join Juventus, but there are other clubs interested too'

30 March at 09:25
Ajax and Netherlands starlet Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that while he can join Juventus, many other clubs are interested in him too.

The youngster has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe because of his performances for Ajax and the national team. He has become one of the world's most wanted youngsters because of that.

In a recent interview with Tuttosport, De Ligt was asked about his future and he talked about links with Juventus.

He said: "Me at Juve? It could be, but there are also other interested clubs. We'll see at the right time, now I'm focused on Ajax and I don't know my future yet, my agent Raiola will take care of it."

He also praised Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. He said: "I really like Chiellini and it is very strong, one of the best ever to defend. I also appreciate Bonucci, are two of the best power plants in Europe. For a young man like me they are both two models to be inspired."

The defender admitted that he admires the Italian style of defending. He said: "I am pleased with the comparison with Nesta and Stam , they were two top players: I still have a long way to go to reach them. Nesta was a fabulous defender, I also watch the videos of Baresi and Maldini: the Italian school of defenders has always been the most important."

 

