De Ligt: 'I don't read the criticism I get on social media..'
31 August at 14:10New Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that he does not read the criticism that he often gets on the social media.
The Dutchman joined Juventus earlier this summer after a long and drawn-out transfer saga which saw him get linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United. De Ligt became the center of attention for many as he finally moved to Juve.
In an interview that De Ligt gave to De Telegraaf, he talked about the criticism he often got about the move.
He said: "Criticism? I don't read what they write on social media but to be surprised some criticisms that come if I don't play surprise me. My secondary role adapts to the process of a boy who goes to a high-level European club.
"At Ajax I was interviewed about eight times a week, usually three times before a game and five times after while Juventus has handled the requests in a very selective manner."
De Ligt didn't make an appearance for Juve in their Serie A opener last week but the injury suffered by Giorgio Chiellini could hand him a chance in the game against Napoli later today.
Go to comments